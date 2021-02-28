Watch NASA engineer cheer (from home!) when rover lands on Mars

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including NASA engineer Alejandro Miguel San Martín, who went viral for his reaction to the Perseverance rover landing on Mars; the tedious project of moving an entire house six blocks in San Francisco; the rescued sheep in Australia that had 78 pounds of wool sheared off of its body; and a rooster named Fred in North Carolina who gave one UPS driver quite a scare.