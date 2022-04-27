IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

TODAY

Watch a drama-queen cat fake an injury in hopes of coming inside

00:40

A tabby cat named Susan gave an Oscar-worthy performance when she was supposed to be soaking up the sun on the deck outside. Watch as Susan fakes an injury in order to come inside in the Morning Boost shared by TODAY’s Hoda Kotb!April 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian has clever response to claims she Photoshopped her belly button

