Kim Kardashian has clever response to claims she Photoshopped her belly button

After some fans accused Kim Kardashian of a Photoshop fail, the reality star cleverly turned the narrative around to promote her shapewear brand Skims.

It all started when the entrepreneur posted this photo of herself posing by a pool wearing a sports bra, sweatpants and high-waisted underwear.

"☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️," she captioned the post.

Some fans began to wonder why they couldn't see the 41-year-old's belly button in the photo and suggested that she used Photoshop to edit it out.

"You forgot to leave in your bellybutton!" one commented. Another wrote, "Where is your belly button? 😂."

Several of Kardashian’s followers came to her defense and said they weren't sure what all the fuss was about.

"You guys do realise that this is for covering your belly button.......," one wrote.

"Idk what everyone is talking about. Your belly button is under the skims, duh! When I wear higher waisted bottoms, my belly button doesn’t show either," another chimed in.

Kardashian clearly heard about all the comments and took to her Instagram story to address things head-on.

"Come on guys.... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote in one post.

In the next slide, Kardashian cleverly promoted her brand.

Kardashian clearly has a good sense of humor. @kimkardashian / Instagram

"Belly button insecurities?! Well... why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! you’re welcome!!!" she wrote.

Kardashian has seen a lot of success with her shapewear brand, and recently enlisted the help of several famous faces to model her new collection, including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio

Earlier this month, the entrepreneur talked to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about working with Banks.

“I’ve known Tyra for a really long time, so we hadn’t talked in so long,” she explained. “It was just really good to catch up and reconnect. I just have so much respect for her.”

