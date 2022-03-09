2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison after 4 years
The Venezuelan government has released two jailed Americans, including an oil executive, who was imprisoned alongside his colleague for more than 4 years. Gustavo Cardenas was released following a secret weekend visit by senior Biden administration officials.March 9, 2022
