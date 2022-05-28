IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the servicemen continuing a solemn Memorial Day tradition

    03:05

  • Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

    00:38

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback

    03:25

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v. Heard trial

    02:12

  • VP Kamala Harris to attend funeral for Buffalo shooting victim

    00:29

  • Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

    01:05

  • Trump speaks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

    02:18

  • How should police have responded to Uvalde school shooting?

    04:14
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trauma surgeon gets emotional discussing Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Hear some of the most inspiring speeches at 2022 graduations

    03:47

  • Sea captain reunites with one of the refugees he saved in 1978

    04:16

  • Honoring our military: A Purple Heart recipient gets a new home

    05:32

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • Save big this Memorial Day weekend on mattresses, furniture and more

    03:31

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • More questions emerge about police timeline in Texas school shooting

    04:14

  • 4 killed in home explosion in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

    00:24

  • ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

    03:59

  • Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    03:21

TODAY

Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

03:06

Texas authorities are now admitting they botched the response to the school shooting in Uvalde, waiting too long to save children inside who were calling police to beg for help. 21 people died in the mass shooting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Meet the servicemen continuing a solemn Memorial Day tradition

    03:05

  • Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

    00:38

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback

    03:25

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v. Heard trial

    02:12

  • VP Kamala Harris to attend funeral for Buffalo shooting victim

    00:29

  • Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

    01:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All