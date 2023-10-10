US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy talks about the importance of marking World Mental Health Day and about his focus on increasing access to care for youth and college students who struggle with depression, anxiety, loneliness and isolation. "One of the most important things we can do for other people is simply to check on them, to show up for them in their moments of need and to listen" he says.Oct. 10, 2023
