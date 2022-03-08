Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine
02:29
Efforts are intensifying to help more civilians escape the fighting in Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will stay as long as it takes to win the war, but Russia is trying to ramp up its military pressure. NBC’s Lester Holt reports for TODAY from Lyiv.March 8, 2022
