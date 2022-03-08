IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

TODAY

Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine

02:29

Efforts are intensifying to help more civilians escape the fighting in Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will stay as long as it takes to win the war, but Russia is trying to ramp up its military pressure. NBC’s Lester Holt reports for TODAY from Lyiv.March 8, 2022

