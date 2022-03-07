When photojournalist Francesco Malavolta snapped a photo of strollers lined up at a train station in Poland March 3, he did not realize the moment might go viral.

"I was working to document the arrival of the many refugees in the station," Malavolta told TODAY Parents.

In Malavolta's powerful photo, seven strollers of various sizes are lined up on a train platform at the border crossing between the Ukraine and Przemysl, Poland. Some were filled with supplies for mothers and children.

Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on March 3, 2022. Francesco Malavolta / AP

Malavolta said the strollers were brought by Polish mothers and associations for women arriving from Ukraine with babies.

"The arriving women had left their strollers in Ukraine to speed up the journey and because many of (the women) were traveling without husbands because they remained fighting," he said.

Malavolta said what struck him about the scene was the absence of people.

"While two meters away there were miles of people. It seemed surreal," he said. "I thought of them both ... about the solidarity of those who brought the strollers and the dramatic stories of mothers fleeing the war."

Malavolta said he spoke to one of the mothers who left a stroller at the train station.

"I spoke to one of them saying she was happy to have left her stroller and some clothes at the nearby school out of solidarity with the incoming people from Ukraine," Malavolta told TODAY.

Malavolta shared that he has been documenting the refugee crisis around the borders of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary for ten days.

"There is a strong feeling of solidarity," he said. "There should always be and for everyone, regardless of the starting points of the most fragile."

