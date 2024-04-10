IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: April 10, 2024
Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers
See who is on the cover for People’s 50th anniversary issue
Women’s NCAA championship beats men's game in viewership
Strong storms batter the South, leaving 100k without power
House Republicans delay sending Mayorkas impeachment articles
Watch: Young fan overjoyed to get foul ball at Giants game
High prices, pilot shortages: What to expect for 2024 travel season
Assistant principal charged in case of teacher shot by 6-year-old
Italy’s Mount Etna blows smoke rings in rare phenomenon
Whistleblower claims Boeing Dreamliner could break apart midair
Parents of school shooter sentenced as victims' families speak out
Arizona Supreme Court upholds law banning nearly all abortions
In-N-Out Burger president shares story behind family-run business
Baby giraffe celebrates 1-week birthday at Memphis zoo
TODAY anchors witness solar eclipse at New York City watch party
NYPD commissioner speaks out on unprovoked violence in NYC
Gunman kills two people and himself in Las Vegas law office
TODAY exclusive: Dove takes a stand against using AI in ads
UConn coach Dan Hurley talks championship win, superstitions
Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers
Uber is rolling out a new feature that automatically activates selected safety features based on time and location. “We got a lot of feedback from all riders that they wanted this type of choice, but it's also something we heard specifically from women riders, that they really wanted this type of optionality in app,” says Uber’s director of public policy Emilie Boman. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.April 10, 2024
