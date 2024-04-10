Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers





Uber is rolling out a new feature that automatically activates selected safety features based on time and location. “We got a lot of feedback from all riders that they wanted this type of choice, but it's also something we heard specifically from women riders, that they really wanted this type of optionality in app,” says Uber’s director of public policy Emilie Boman. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.April 10, 2024