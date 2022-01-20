Top lifestyle products to help you refresh and renew in 2022
Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY with products to help you refresh and renew in 2022. Her “it list” includes Allbirds wool runner fluffs, obé Fitness digital subscription, Hydros filtering water bottle, bestselling journals and planners, Mark & Graham commute clutch.Jan. 20, 2022
