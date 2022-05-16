IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

TODAY exclusive: Passenger-turned-pilot details miracle landing

10:06

In an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Darren Harrison speaks out about the heroic moment he landed a plane despite not having any flight experience after the pilot fell unconscious from a medical emergency. Harrison describes his determination to survive for his wife and unborn child, and recalls thinking “I can’t die today. Today is not my day.”May 16, 2022

Hero passenger who landed plane describes ‘scariest’ moments inside the cockpit

