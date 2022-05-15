Passenger who landed plane describes jumping into action when aircraft took a nosedive

In an exclusive interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, the passenger who landed a plane after his pilot fell unconscious last week recounted the alarming experience.

Darren Harrison, 39, was flying on a single-engine Cessna plane from the Bahamas to Florida with a friend when the pilot experienced a medical emergency and passed out, leaving Harrison, who had no flying experience, to land the plane.

Harrison told Guthrie that he quickly understood how much danger he and his fellow passenger were in.

"By the time I had moved forward to the front of the airplane, I realized that we had now gone into a dive at a very fast rate," Harrison says, in a preview clip of their exclusive conversation. "All I saw, when I came up the front, was water out the right window, and I knew it was coming quick. Very, very quickly."

Harrison said that when he saw the scene in front of him, he knew he had to do something.

"At that point, I knew if I didn't react, we would die," said Harrison, who is expecting a baby with his wife this summer.

He was able to move the unconscious pilot and access the controls of the plane.

"I grabbed the controls ... and slowly started to pull back on the stick and turn the airplane," Harrison said, adding that his decision was based on "common sense" from being on airplanes.

In an earlier preview clip, Harrison revealed to Savannah that he had felt calm during the scary incident.

“I was pretty calm and collected the whole time because I knew it was a life or death situation," he said. "Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you’re gonna die. And that’s what I did.”

Harrison’s full interview with Savannah will air on TODAY on Monday, May 16th.

The moment when Harrison landed the plane was captured on LiveATC audio. Harrison can be heard talking to air traffic controllers, saying that he has "no idea how to fly an airplane."

Robert Morgan, an air traffic controller and part-time flight instructor, was able to guide Harrison through the steps for landing. Morgan called Harrison his "best student ever" and said he was "overwhelmed" when the plane landed safely.

“My heart just kind of sank and I was just kind of thinking, ‘Thank God!’” said Morgan. “‘Thank god.’ I was just overwhelmed with excitement.”

