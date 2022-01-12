The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ten years after the Costa Concordia ran aground off the tiny Italian island of Giglio, survivors are sharing new details of one of the worst maritime disasters of this century. "It's the feeling of panic, this is what's carried through over the ten years and it's just as strong now," one passenger tells NBC’s Kelly Cobiella.
