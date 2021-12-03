IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Shop gifts for everyone on your list, up to 80% off

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

  • Make meatless sloppy joes for when you’re ‘Vegan, at Times’

    05:38

  • Make Joy Bauer’s latkes for Hannukkah

    03:40

  • Thanksgiving tips from Jet Tila, Anthony Scotto, Elizabeth Heiskell

    03:48

  • 3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricks

    04:58

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate ‘Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods’

    05:41

  • Spice up your Thanksgiving with this herb-roasted turkey

    04:47

  • Make-ahead meals: Veggie pot pies, pear tarts

    05:10

  • Could foods from the first Thanksgiving help you live longer?

    05:34

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna taste test Thanksgiving-inspired soda, ice cream

    03:14

  • Chef Priyanka Naik makes the perfect vegan cornbread for the holidays

    05:56

  • Al Roker and Alexander Smalls discuss the difference between dressing and stuffing

    04:15

  • Tips and tricks to improve brain health and manage Alzheimer's disease

    06:25

  • Make fried squash rings, squash chiffon pie from ‘The Lost Kitchen’

    05:48

  • Food journalist Mark Bittman makes two flawless bread dishes

    04:50

  • Carson and Siri Daly make cheesy mini peppers, flank steak quesadilla

    04:31

  • Healthy holiday side dishes: Sweet potato mash, maple Brussels sprouts

    04:24

  • She Made It: Lawyer mom starts booming waffle business

    05:05

  • Forget store bought! Make homemade applesauce, apple muffins

    04:01

  • Visiting the test kitchen where a famous chef is out to simplify home cooking

    03:29

TODAY

Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

04:39

On the latest installment of Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with recipes for a “cozy, creamy” corn chowder and a spiced chai.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

  • Make meatless sloppy joes for when you’re ‘Vegan, at Times’

    05:38

  • Make Joy Bauer’s latkes for Hannukkah

    03:40

  • Thanksgiving tips from Jet Tila, Anthony Scotto, Elizabeth Heiskell

    03:48

  • 3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricks

    04:58

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate ‘Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods’

    05:41

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All