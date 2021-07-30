Suni Lee talks about her gold medal win in women’s all-around

Gymnast Suni Lee joins TODAY live in Tokyo to talk about her Olympic journey to a gold medal in the women’s all-around and what’s ahead for her. “I didn’t sleep very good last night; I was too excited,” she tells Hoda Kotb. She also talks about the support she received from her family and her community: “They helped me a lot, they sacrificed a lot.” She adds, “I feel I’m really ready to compete on bars and beam.”July 30, 2021