IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Build the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe with these 8 elevated pieces from Target

  • Read the fine print: How to avoid costly mistakes when shopping

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    What you need to know about Travel Tuesday deals

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Shipping strategies to get gifts there on time while saving money

    04:23

  • How to find out if a sale is really ‘worth it’ this Cyber Monday

    04:07

  • Cyber Monday deals get underway fresh off Black Friday record

    02:07

  • How ‘shopping small’ is boosting local businesses this holiday

    02:42

  • How has inflation impacted holiday spending sprees?

    02:33

  • Record number of shoppers put inflation aside for Black Friday

    02:01

  • Mark Cuban shares how he raises his kids to be humble

    05:38

  • How to stick to your budget: Holiday shopping tips, tricks and ideas

    02:51

  • Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42

  • How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday

    03:26

  • Black Friday is here! How to take advantage of steep discounts

    02:15

  • Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause

    00:20

  • How Luz Y Tierra founder shares Mexican roots through candles

    04:55

  • 2 small businesses you can turn to for special one-of-a-kind gifts

    04:34

  • Last-minute shopping tips to fill your cart for Thanksgiving

    03:04

  • Try these holiday hacks to save on gift giving this year

    04:23

  • Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 2023

    03:32

  • These are the biggest Thanksgiving deals at various grocery stores

    04:56

TODAY

What you need to know about Travel Tuesday deals

02:49

After strong consumer spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday is promising even more deals on flights, hotels and rental cars. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 29, 2022

  • Read the fine print: How to avoid costly mistakes when shopping

    04:51
  • Now Playing

    What you need to know about Travel Tuesday deals

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Shipping strategies to get gifts there on time while saving money

    04:23

  • How to find out if a sale is really ‘worth it’ this Cyber Monday

    04:07

  • Cyber Monday deals get underway fresh off Black Friday record

    02:07

  • How ‘shopping small’ is boosting local businesses this holiday

    02:42

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All