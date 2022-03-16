IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready

    04:54

  • Where to get best-selling products made by women

    04:38

  • Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends

    03:56

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

  • Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom

    04:28

  • Step into spring with these refreshing new products

    05:34

  • Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

    02:54

  • Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary

    01:02

  • Watch dad’s hilarious reaction to his 9-month old’s makeup routine

    00:51

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

  • Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel

    03:59

  • Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try

    04:22

  • From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers

    03:36

  • These products make getting ready in the morning easier

    05:18

  • CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion

    05:17

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

  • Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards

    04:52

  • How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

    04:00

TODAY

Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

03:57

Shop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins TODAY with her picks for spring fashion essentials under $45. The products include a smocked dress, puff sleeve blouse, wrap tie waist cardigan sweater, fanny pack, hair clip set, hooded trench coat, men’s rain jacket, waterproof Chelsea boots and short boots.March 16, 2022

12 must-have spring fashion essentials — starting at $10

  • Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready

    04:54

  • Where to get best-selling products made by women

    04:38

  • Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends

    03:56

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All