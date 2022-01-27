IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47
    Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

    00:22
    SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks

    02:32

  • Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variant

    00:29

  • 33 million people under winter storm watches this weekend

    01:26

  • Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases

    02:47

  • What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders

    03:31

  • Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court

    00:54

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:01

  • After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner

    01:32

  • San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance

    00:33

  • EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals

    02:17

  • Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame

    02:31

  • Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter

    02:51

  • Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments

    02:42

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

  • 39 people missing after boat capsizes off Florida coast

    00:22

  • New York mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling

    02:10

  • 2nd NYPD officer dies after Harlem ambush shooting

    00:33

Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

00:22

Spotify says it will remove Neil Young’s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.”Jan. 27, 2022

Neil Young removes music from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan’s podcast

Best of TODAY

