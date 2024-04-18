Speaker Johnson moves ahead on foreign aid amid ousting threat

Uber releases list of most unique items left behind in cars
House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a series of individual bills to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan despite fierce resistance from the conservative ranks of the GOP. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.April 18, 2024
