TODAY

UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test

00:20

The United States and its allies strongly condemned North Korea’s latest missile test during an emergency meeting of the UN security council on Monday. Russia and China say they’re opposed to any new sanctions on Pyongyang, saying it could create further tensions.Nov. 22, 2022

