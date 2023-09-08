IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
UP NEXT
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
Ally Love shares tips for ‘bossing up’ and boosting confidence
05:39
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
Here are the secrets to forming and keeping good habits
04:42
Start TODAY is hosting a meal-prep event: Here’s what to know
01:25
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
COVID numbers on the rise as new variant spreads
02:27
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
New Start TODAY challenge focuses on cardio and core
05:26
What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma
02:49
Jimmy Buffett’s sister opens up about his battle with skin cancer
02:31
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
How to help prevent and heal injuries from playing fall sports
04:25
How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest
04:37
Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials
05:15
When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings
04:42
Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’
04:30
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
If your stomach is always bothering you or you’re constantly feeling bloated, it might be time to check your gut. Health and science journalist Max Lugavere joins Hoda & Jenna with early signs of poor gut health and ways to manage it.Sept. 8, 2023
