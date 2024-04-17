IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gwyneth Paltrow on the beauty advice she got from Oprah — plus, exclusive discounts

Simone Biles recalls struggle at Tokyo Games: ‘America hates me’
April 17, 202400:53

  • Hoda and Jenna guess celebrities described in haiku form

    04:21

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

    06:56

  • Drew and Jonathan Scott talk new series ‘Backed by the Bros’

    11:07

  • Members of US Men's 3x3 basketball team talk Paris Olympics

    03:54

  • Cj Kirwan on becoming NBC's new Olympic surfing correspondent

    03:16

  • Gabby Thomas, Jagger Eaton talk going for gold at Paris Olympics

    01:33

  • Olympic swimmers Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacob talk Paris 2024

    01:43

  • Grant Hill talks leading Team USA basketball at Paris Olympics

    02:11

  • TODAY fan picked from plaza gets surprise trip to Paris Olympics

    03:35

  • Get a first look at Team USA’s podium gear for 2024 Paris Olympics

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles recalls struggle at Tokyo Games: ‘America hates me’

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Jackson to restore Beatles 1970 ‘Let It Be’ documentary

    00:33

  • Rachel Zegler to make Broadway debut in new ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    00:37

  • Amy Ryan talks landing Broadway role with only days to prepare

    06:11

  • Social Dilemmas: Can I back out of plans to go see Missy Elliott?

    04:40

  • Hoda reacts to Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract: 'This can't be right'

    03:23

  • George Takei talks childhood memory that inspired his new book

    06:03

  • Michael Douglas on 'parallels' that drew him to 'Franklin' series

    06:34

  • Angel Reese talks spotlight on WNBA: 'It's a great moment'

    03:30

  • Michael Douglas on ‘trying something new’ in ‘Franklin’ series

    06:34

Simone Biles recalls struggle at Tokyo Games: ‘America hates me’

00:53

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles recently sat down for the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and got candid about battling the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games.April 17, 2024

Simone Biles thought she was going to be ‘banned from America’ after twisties in Tokyo: EXCLUSIVE

  • Hoda and Jenna guess celebrities described in haiku form

    04:21

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

    06:56

  • Drew and Jonathan Scott talk new series ‘Backed by the Bros’

    11:07

  • Members of US Men's 3x3 basketball team talk Paris Olympics

    03:54

  • Cj Kirwan on becoming NBC's new Olympic surfing correspondent

    03:16

  • Gabby Thomas, Jagger Eaton talk going for gold at Paris Olympics

    01:33

  • Olympic swimmers Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacob talk Paris 2024

    01:43

  • Grant Hill talks leading Team USA basketball at Paris Olympics

    02:11

  • TODAY fan picked from plaza gets surprise trip to Paris Olympics

    03:35

  • Get a first look at Team USA’s podium gear for 2024 Paris Olympics

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Simone Biles recalls struggle at Tokyo Games: ‘America hates me’

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Jackson to restore Beatles 1970 ‘Let It Be’ documentary

    00:33

  • Rachel Zegler to make Broadway debut in new ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    00:37

  • Amy Ryan talks landing Broadway role with only days to prepare

    06:11

  • Social Dilemmas: Can I back out of plans to go see Missy Elliott?

    04:40

  • Hoda reacts to Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract: 'This can't be right'

    03:23

  • George Takei talks childhood memory that inspired his new book

    06:03

  • Michael Douglas on 'parallels' that drew him to 'Franklin' series

    06:34

  • Angel Reese talks spotlight on WNBA: 'It's a great moment'

    03:30

  • Michael Douglas on ‘trying something new’ in ‘Franklin’ series

    06:34

Tornadoes rip across Midwest as severe storm moves East

First seven jurors seated for Donald Trump's criminal trial

Exclusive: Boeing whistleblower details concerns over 787 jets

Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

Pregnant cruise passenger airlifted amid medical emergency

US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

Trillions of cicadas to appear in first double emergence in 200 years

Hoda and Jenna guess celebrities described in haiku form

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzah toffee

Drew and Jonathan Scott talk new series ‘Backed by the Bros’

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring

Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose

Nostalgia on display: How this company is reviving the split-flap board

Paris Olympics by the numbers: Preps, previews, athletes to watch

Members of US Men's 3x3 basketball team talk Paris Olympics

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Carissa Stanton’s carnitas taco recipe

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

George Takei talks childhood memory that inspired his new book

Michael Douglas on 'parallels' that drew him to 'Franklin' series

LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks

Hoda and Jenna guess celebrities described in haiku form

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzah toffee

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

Drew and Jonathan Scott talk new series ‘Backed by the Bros’

5 hidden gem destinations to book for your next summer getaway

Beauty myths busted: Retinol, laser treatments, more

Amy Ryan talks landing Broadway role with only days to prepare

Shop cowgirl fashion items inspired by Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

Social Dilemmas: Can I back out of plans to go see Missy Elliott?

Hoda reacts to Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract: 'This can't be right'

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

Mother’s Day gifts up to 85% off: Handbags, candles, jewelry, more

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

Shop these flattering one-piece swimsuits for every body type

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Home solutions under $40: Portable iron, outlet extenders, more

Target Circle Week: Shop these deals on dresses, shoes and more

Shop these products to give yourself a spring refresh

These are the final picks from Shop TODAY’s first bracket

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzah toffee

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring

Chef Eric Ripert shares French treats to celebrate Paris Olympics

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Carissa Stanton’s carnitas taco recipe

New Orleans bartender makes a Hoda & Jenna specialty cocktail

Hoda & Jenna taste cultural food fusions during New Orleans visit

Boost the nutrition in your favorite chocolate treats with these tips

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Shrimp and smokey grits, no-bake strawberry tart: Get the recipes!

Herb-crusted salmon and veggies: Get Curtis Stone’s recipe