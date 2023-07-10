Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips
Spending time in the sun is not always the best thing for hair and scalp. Plastic surgeon and hair-loss specialist Dr. Michael Wolfeld joins TODAY to breakdown myths and facts about caring for heads during the summer heat.July 10, 2023
