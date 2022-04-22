IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try

    03:44

  • Viral beauty products that live up to the hype

    05:48

  • Shop these multitasking fashion and beauty products

    04:32

  • Find out the products Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving

    02:17

  • How to repurpose your old clothes into a whole new wardrobe

    04:22

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

  • Bob Harper shares tips on finding the right shoes for your workouts

    04:49

  • GE recalls 6 refrigerator models due to fall risks

    00:23

  • USPS to slow package deliveries beginning on May 1

    00:29

  • Say hello to spring skin! Refresh your beauty routine with these products

    05:16

  • Step up your spring fashion with these sustainable products

    04:58

  • How to know if products you buy are actually ‘green’

    05:22

  • Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions

    05:48

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring Finds Under $50

    24:59

  • Spring finds under $50: Flutter sleeve dresses, beach bags, more

    04:57

  • Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances

    04:44

  • Trending home and fashion essentials for under $45

    04:03

  • Step into spring with these hot shoe trends for women

    04:59

TODAY

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

03:51

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022

From a 'makeup eraser' to reusable K-cup pods, 23 low-waste swaps for your routine

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try

    03:44

  • Viral beauty products that live up to the hype

    05:48

  • Shop these multitasking fashion and beauty products

    04:32

  • Find out the products Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving

    02:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All