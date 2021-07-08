IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials

TODAY

Shop All Day - Vacation Essentials: Everything you need to hit the beach, go on that road trip and travel in style

24:49

“Shop All Day” is a new streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers must-have finds and the hottest items to make their lives easier. In this episode, you’ll see elevated essentials in “Better Basics,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and fashion and beauty items in “Style Finder.” Plus, a chat with Lindsay Silberman, founder of Hotel Lobby Candle, about her travel tips and must-haves. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.July 8, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All