American climber missing after falling through crevasse in Nepal

Rescue teams are resuming the search for a renowned American mountain climber who is missing in Nepal. 49-year-old Hilaree Nelson apparently fell into a deep fissure on Monday, just minutes after conquering the world's eighth-tallest peak.Sept. 27, 2022

