This Christmas Eve, TODAY welcomes Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, as he spreads wisdom and joy going into the new year. “Be that gift,” he says. “You put one under the tree. Now this time give a gift that you don’t have to wrap up because it’s you.”Dec. 24, 2021
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift
04:37
Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays
03:51
Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West
00:50
Now Playing
Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry
07:17
UP NEXT
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright