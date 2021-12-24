IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

    Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17
TODAY

Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

07:17

This Christmas Eve, TODAY welcomes Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, as he spreads wisdom and joy going into the new year. “Be that gift,” he says. “You put one under the tree. Now this time give a gift that you don’t have to wrap up because it’s you.”Dec. 24, 2021

    Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17
