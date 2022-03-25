IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Paul Simon to be honored with ceremony featuring Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, more

00:30

Following the Grammys, the Recording Academy is set to honor iconic singer-songwriter Paul Simon with a ceremony called "Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon.” There will be a fun lineup of of performers including Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley among others.March 25, 2022

