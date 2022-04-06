Patricia Arquette confirms ‘Severance’ renewed for 2nd season
05:24
Actor Patricia Arquette joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new sci-fi drama, “Severance,” which has just been renewed for season 2. Arquette also shares a funny story about how tie-dye helped her get through the pandemic.April 6, 2022
