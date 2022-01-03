Omicron could make it challenging for schools to stay open, Dr. Richard Besser says
04:31
Share this -
copied
Former acting director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser joins TODAY to discuss children going back to the classroom amid a surge in COVID-19 cases being fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. “I think these next six weeks are going to be really rough in terms of number of cases, but this could be the path out of this pandemic,” he says.Jan. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community
03:55
Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit
06:05
Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud
05:08
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million
00:49
How to get your debt under control in 2022
03:51
Kenan Thompson talks season 2 of ‘Kenan,’ remembers Betty White hosting ‘SNL