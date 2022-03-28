Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins
Millions of people in the Northeast are expected to see record low temperatures before a warmup later this week. Meanwhile, there are 18 million people from Dallas to Kansas City at risk for severe weather. TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the latest forecasts.March 28, 2022
