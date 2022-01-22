Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child
00:40
Share this -
copied
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just celebrated their third wedding anniversary and now they’re parents! Nick and Priyanka shared the happy news on Friday, writing they were “overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”Jan. 22, 2022
Jimmy Fallon reacts to meteorologist’s coughing fit on live TV
03:13
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy retired Staten Island ferry boat
01:00
Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby
00:58
Now Playing
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child
00:40
UP NEXT
Eddie Murphy on how Louie Anderson got role in 'Coming to America'