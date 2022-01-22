IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

  • Jimmy Fallon reacts to meteorologist’s coughing fit on live TV

    03:13

  • Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy retired Staten Island ferry boat

    01:00

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Eddie Murphy on how Louie Anderson got role in 'Coming to America'

    00:25

  • Remembering comedian Louie Anderson

    02:13

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger in multi-vehicle California car crash

    00:27

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

  • ‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji plays matchmaker for single parents in new dating series

    06:06

  • Life coach gives advice on how to tune into your intuition

    04:54

  • Step outside your comfort zone to live your most authentic life

    05:34

  • Jim Belushi embraces latest role as cannabis farmer 

    05:35

  • Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal

    00:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo

    05:03

  • Mahershala Ali reveals how he got into character for ‘Swan Song’

    00:55

  • Peter Billingsley to reprise 'Ralphie' role in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel

    00:43

  • Rock legend Meat Loaf dies at 74

    02:57

  • Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’

    04:14

  • Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends

    03:32

  • Bridget Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family

    05:32

TODAY

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

00:40

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just celebrated their third wedding anniversary and now they’re parents! Nick and Priyanka shared the happy news on Friday, writing they were “overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”Jan. 22, 2022

  • Jimmy Fallon reacts to meteorologist’s coughing fit on live TV

    03:13

  • Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy retired Staten Island ferry boat

    01:00

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Eddie Murphy on how Louie Anderson got role in 'Coming to America'

    00:25

  • Remembering comedian Louie Anderson

    02:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All