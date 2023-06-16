IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

Tony Snell has had a lot of success in his career. Then, last year at the age of 31, he was diagnosed with autism. Now for the first time, he’s sharing his story and opening up about the disorder with TODAY’s Craig Melvin.June 16, 2023

