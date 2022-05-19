IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?

TODAY

My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?

04:33

In the latest round of Social Dilemmas, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager answer tough questions, including how to handle a significant other still being good friends with an ex, if you should follow up with “phantom invitations” and if you can ask for someone to split a bill after they decline another date.May 19, 2022

