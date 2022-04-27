IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Touch-activated bracelets, floral sculptures and more gifts mom will love

  • Now Playing

    Make mom feel special with these unique Mother’s Day gifts

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    These self-care products help foster personal growth

    04:25

  • Top-rated coffee makers to step up your morning cup of joe

    04:41

  • What to know about buying refurbished products

    05:33

  • How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms up

    04:08

  • Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

    04:30

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • 5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try

    03:44

  • Viral beauty products that live up to the hype

    05:48

  • Shop these multitasking fashion and beauty products

    04:32

  • Find out the products Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving

    02:17

  • How to repurpose your old clothes into a whole new wardrobe

    04:22

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

  • Bob Harper shares tips on finding the right shoes for your workouts

    04:49

  • GE recalls 6 refrigerator models due to fall risks

    00:23

  • USPS to slow package deliveries beginning on May 1

    00:29

  • Say hello to spring skin! Refresh your beauty routine with these products

    05:16

  • Step up your spring fashion with these sustainable products

    04:58

  • How to know if products you buy are actually ‘green’

    05:22

TODAY

Make mom feel special with these unique Mother’s Day gifts

03:50

Lifestyle expert Chassie Post joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with unique and thoughtful presents that will make any mom feel special on Mother’s Day including a Bond Touch Emotional Wearable Bracelet, Bunny Williams Floral Sculptures, a personalized photo key chain and much more.April 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Make mom feel special with these unique Mother’s Day gifts

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    These self-care products help foster personal growth

    04:25

  • Top-rated coffee makers to step up your morning cup of joe

    04:41

  • What to know about buying refurbished products

    05:33

  • How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms up

    04:08

  • Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

    04:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All