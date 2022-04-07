Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’
04:51
Share this -
copied
Actor Michelle Yeoh joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about taking center stage in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and how the movie is five genres all at once. Yeoh says she was thrilled to showcase what she’s capable of to audiences, and the story gives an opportunity to show that, “we all have a superpower within us, which is kindness.”April 7, 2022
Tyra Banks and Kim Kardashian open up on being underestimated
05:18
Aidy Bryant talks 10 years at ‘SNL,’ new adult cartoon 'Human Resources'
08:14
Now Playing
Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’
04:51
UP NEXT
Mark Wahlberg reveals he financed passion project, ‘Father Stu’
05:07
Michelle Pfeiffer talks tackling role of Betty Ford in 'The First Lady'
04:12
Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first