Meet the trio capturing real-life meet cute stories on streets of NYC
04:58
UP NEXT
Can mother-in-law ask for more alone time with grandchild?
04:31
Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances
06:14
Tips to spice up your love life
05:57
TODAY fan surprises boyfriend with marriage proposal live!
05:47
How to figure out what love languages you and your partner have
05:23
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso
01:12
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: See the pics!
00:31
My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?
04:21
Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?
04:11
Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes
04:35
Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them
00:49
How to become instantly approachable with expert tips
05:32
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date
01:34
How soon is too soon to bring your partner home for the holidays?
05:51
Meet the trio capturing real-life meet cute stories on streets of NYC
04:58
Copied
Copied
Jeremy Bernstein, Victor Lee and Aaron Feinberg are on a mission to spread love by capturing real-life meet cute stories on the streets of New York City. TODAY's Donna Farizan talks to the trio behind the videos that are connecting with millions across social media.Feb. 28, 2024
Now Playing
Meet the trio capturing real-life meet cute stories on streets of NYC
04:58
UP NEXT
Can mother-in-law ask for more alone time with grandchild?
04:31
Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances
06:14
Tips to spice up your love life
05:57
TODAY fan surprises boyfriend with marriage proposal live!
05:47
How to figure out what love languages you and your partner have
05:23
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso
01:12
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: See the pics!
00:31
My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?
04:21
Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?
04:11
Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes
04:35
Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them
00:49
How to become instantly approachable with expert tips
05:32
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date
01:34
How soon is too soon to bring your partner home for the holidays?