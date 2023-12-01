How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
Clinical psychologist Dr. Nicole Lepera, known on social media as The Holistic Psychologist, sits down with Hoda & Jenna to discuss her path to self-healing, her new book “How to Be the Love You Seek,” and offers advice on how to break down old patterns. “To create change we have begin to make new choices,” she says.Dec. 1, 2023
