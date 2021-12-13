IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details

01:50

The stand-off between the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is continuing to escalate after a report released overnight alleges that Meadows said the National Guard would keep Trump supporters safe. NBC senior Congressional correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2021

