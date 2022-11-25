IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mark Cuban shares how he raises his kids to be humble

Mark Cuban shares how he raises his kids to be humble

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban talks about his humble beginnings in business, how he instills a work ethic in his own kids, the newest season of “Shark Tank,” his star power on TikTok and his pharmaceutical company that aims to make prescription drugs more affordable.Nov. 25, 2022

