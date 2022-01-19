IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

    04:19

  • How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022

    05:31

  • Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date

    04:10

  • Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program

    05:27

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Author C.J. Farley talks meaning behind ‘Zero O'Clock’ book

    03:30

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • 2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas

    00:32

  • Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings

    02:40

  • Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty

    00:59

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility

    04:48

  • Valerie Bertinelli on Betty White, love, loss and self-acceptance

    08:38

  • Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life:’ Taboo subjects stay taboo if we're scared of them

    07:14

  • Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s worst habit

    02:05

  • Harlan Coben and Richard Armitage talk ‘Stay Close’

    04:40

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub give sneak peek of season 4 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    05:03

TODAY

Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

06:21

Joining Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife and expanding your "girl tribe." “You want to meet people at different parts of your life because they bring different things to your life,” she says.Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

    04:19

  • How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022

    05:31

  • Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date

    04:10

  • Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program

    05:27

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All