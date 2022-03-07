Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement
Kristin Chenoweth joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY and opens up about being adopted as a baby and reads a portion of her new book, “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” She also talks about her engagement with fiancé, Josh, and when she knew he was “somebody I’d like to get to know better.”March 7, 2022
