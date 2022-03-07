IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kristin Chenoweth reveals the beautiful way her parents talked about her adoption

"It was never a surprise," says the actress, singer and now author.

Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement

March 7, 202207:21
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Kristin Chenoweth opened up about being adopted on TODAY.

The 53-year-old Emmy and Tony award winner joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Monday to talk about her new book, “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” and also discussed being adopted as a baby.

"My dad always says 'Man, did we win the lottery' and I always say 'No, I won the lottery,'" Chenoweth said.

She shared how her parents talked about adoption when she was a child.

"It was never a surprise," she explained. "They always said 'The lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to, and she loved you so much.'"

Chenoweth continued, "This is what my mom said, 'She gave you life, but we get to give you a life.'"

Following the emotional on-air moment, Chenoweth read from her new book, which is about rescuing animals:

"You see Thunder, families don't all look the same, or talk like each other, or even have the same name.

"Extra love in your heart and your home is waiting for somebody who is all alone.

"No matter how life has brought us together, adoption means family, and family is forever.

"We had lots of love in our family before, but with you Thunder pup, we have even more."

In October 2021, Chenoweth got engaged to musician Josh Bryant. The pair began dating in 2018.

"Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!" the Broadway star captioned an Instagram post announcing the happy news last fall.

