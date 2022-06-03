IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

What is ‘chore play’ and is it the key to a happy marriage?

05:28

Kristen Bell shared videos of her husband, Dax Shepard, working in the yard – which has been dubbed “chore play.” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about how attractive it is when somebody does something around the house without mentioning it at first.June 3, 2022

