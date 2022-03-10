Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death
02:23
Share this -
copied
Two months after actor Bob Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room, his widow, Kelly Rizzo, is opening up on social media about her grieving process and how she's coping. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna welcomed by big crowd in New Orleans!
02:07
Tattoo artist shares 'beautiful' pencil sketches of TODAY hosts
01:21
Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones
02:42
Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring
02:58
Escaped cow runs down California freeway, enters strip mall
00:32
Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status