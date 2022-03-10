2 months after Bob Saget's death, widow Kelly Rizzo says it's a 'weird new universe'

Two months have passed since actor Bob Saget’s death, but his widow Kelly Rizzo says it feels like he was here just yesterday.

In a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, the wife of the late “Full House” actor described her ongoing grief and effort to navigate new terrain without her husband of four years at her side.

“2 whole months. I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey.”

Rizzo’s post about her pain over her husband's death included an image of the couple standing side by side. Standing outside, they are smiling with their arms wrapped affectionately around each other.

The host and CEO of Eat Travel Rock Productions has been open about her grief process in the wake of her husband’s death. The 65-year-old actor was found dead on Jan. 9 at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. An autopsy report released in February revealed that he died from blunt head trauma, likely incurred from a fall, and that he died from his injuries in his sleep.

Bob Saget (left) and Kelly Rizzo( (right) at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 8, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Getty Images

In replies to her post, several commenters encouraged Rizzo to take time to grieve and heal.

“I have experienced quite a bit of loss in my life, at different stages in my life, and all I can say is that grief is a process,” one Instagram user wrote. “It never ends but it because strangely manageable and while time heals nothing it does give us prospective (sp) on the love we lost and the precious time we have. Be kind with yourself. This is an ever changing new normal.”

Rizzo's followers were also quick to open up with their own familiarity with her words of mourning. Many touched on their own personal experience of losing a spouse.

“It will always feel that way,” one commenter wrote in reply. “Like yesterday and forever ago at the same time. It’s a bizarre feeling.”

“Yes. Widowhood is strange,” an additional follower added.

“It’s been almost 3 years for me and it seems like yesterday,” commented another. “Prayers. “

Rizzo has continued to remain honest about her mourning process. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram stories, she noted that people don’t generally feel comfortable speaking openly about their experiences with loss.

“This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently,” she shared. “A lot of people don’t really understand. You don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another we all go through.”