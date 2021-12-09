Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’
“Romancing the Stone” actor Kathleen Turner is returning to the stage for her one woman show called, “Kathleen Turner: Finding my Voice,” which features a mixture of stories and songs about her life and career. She also describes reconnecting with Michael Douglas in the third season of, “The Kominsky Method.”Dec. 9, 2021
