Politics

Jenna Bush Hager’s love letter to her ‘Gampy,’ George H.W. Bush

In a moving farewell tribute, Jenna Bush Hager honors her late “Gampy,” former President George H.W. Bush. In this special segment, Jenna takes a look back at interviews she did with the 41st president over the years, and shares remembrances of her grandfather with her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and her sister, Barbara Bush.Dec. 3, 2018

  • President Trump and China cool rising trade tensions

    00:26

  • Jenna Bush Hager’s love letter to her ‘Gampy,’ George H.W. Bush

    06:49

  • Former Presidents Bush, Obama and Clinton honor George H.W. Bush

    02:21

  • Dick Cheney speaks out on the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush

    04:53

  • Tributes pour in for President George H.W. Bush in Houston and across country

    04:10

  • President George H.W. Bush: Remembering the humble leader

    03:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All