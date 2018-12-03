Jenna Bush Hager’s love letter to her ‘Gampy,’ George H.W. Bush copied!

In a moving farewell tribute, Jenna Bush Hager honors her late “Gampy,” former President George H.W. Bush. In this special segment, Jenna takes a look back at interviews she did with the 41st president over the years, and shares remembrances of her grandfather with her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and her sister, Barbara Bush.

