How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials
05:02
UP NEXT
Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing
03:17
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024
04:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates
04:39
What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?
03:12
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials
05:02
Copied
Copied
Americans are spending a lot on everyday essentials as households rack up more than $1 trillion in credit card debt. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with tips on earning rewards and points on all those purchases.Feb. 5, 2024
Now Playing
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials
05:02
UP NEXT
Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing
03:17
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024
04:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right
08:29
How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates